Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the following support groups the week of Dec. 1 through 7:
Monday, Dec. 2: 6 to 7 p.m. – “Healthy You” Surgical Weight Loss Support Group, Join us for a holiday party with Bingo and prizes! Location: Tendrils Rooftop Garden (Red Lot/Entrance)
Tuesday, Dec. 3: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group, Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed. Location: CG Room (Orange Lot/Entrance)
Thursday, Dec. 5: 1 to 2 p.m. – Breastfeeding Support Group, The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms. Attendees will walk away with new ideas and techniques to improve their own breastfeeding success at home. Location: CG Room (Orange Lot/Entrance)