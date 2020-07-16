Dr. Clay Dahlquist of Waverly, hospitalist, received WHC’s Quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values Award.
One of his nominators wrote, “Dr. Dahlquist has been instrumental in so many aspects of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. His calm guidance has helped us craft many policies and plans. His overarching goal is to ensure our patients and staff are safe and that we continue to provide safe, high quality care.”
Another nominator stated, “I would like to nominate Dr. Dahlquist for exemplifying the values of WHC, especially Compassion. He goes above and beyond frequently while caring for his patients. I recently had the opportunity to work with him and noticed how naturally compassion came to him. He has a special gift of being able to communicate with patients and families in a way that his compassion shines through. Families and patients feel listened to and that he understands how they are feeling.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and providers for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.