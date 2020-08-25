Four members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named July/August Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Kari Coates of New Hartford, emergency department, was recognized for the value of Compassion. Her nominator wrote, “She treated us like family. She brought warm blankets and checked frequently to see if we needed something. Kari also kept us up to date and gave us something to drink. Kari went way beyond helping us and being there. Thanks so much for your compassion!!”
Tina Beckert of Waverly, respiratory therapy and Michelle Litterer of Clarksville, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, were recognized for the value of Enthusiasm. While working the screening stations, these two have been very helpful in making the process very efficient. Their nominator stated, “Tina and Michelle are very welcoming to everyone that enters the building. They can ease the fear in children within seconds; they call people by name (remembering some from the day before). They always jump up to help patients/visitors with wheelchairs; they clean the wheelchairs after use and just make the entire process fun for all involved.”
Callie Vance of Clarksville, laboratory, was recognized for the value of Excellence. She goes the extra mile to help providers and answer their questions. Her nominator wrote, “I learned from Callie today, and my patient and my practice benefited from her expertise and ethics. She represents all WHC values!”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.