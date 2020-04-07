Six members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named March/April Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Andy Huhman, of Waverly, information systems, was recognized for the value of Innovation. Andy has been instrumental in developing the new help desk ticketing system for WHC. Andy is always thinking outside of the box and he is very helpful in finding the best way to be of service to others and make things easier! His nominators stated, “Thank you, Andy, for your innovative thinking, it does not go unnoticed!”
Rosemary Jacks, of Waverly, pharmacy-hospital, was recognized for the value of Integrity. Rose worked hard on getting an issue fixed and stayed after past her scheduled shift to ensure it was completed. Her nominator commented, “Thanks again Rose for taking time and energy to get this issue fixed as soon as possible.”
Dory Frericks, of Denver, radiology, was recognized for the value of Leadership. She has organized and set up a manager forum for managers to come together and share thoughts and ideas and well as building camaraderie among the team. Her nominator wrote, “Thank you Dory!!”
Jackie Ator, of Waverly, surgery, was recognized for the value of Compassion. Nominated for her sincere way of caring for patients, and taking the time to truly connect with them, Jackie shows compassion in many ways. Her nominator wrote, “Thank you Jackie for your commitment, compassion, innovation, integrity and excellence that you provider to each and every one of your patients at the Waverly Health Center!”
Brett Compton, of Shell Rock, information systems, was recognized for the value of Excellence. He recently helped create a report that will help staff improve their efficiency and effectiveness. His nominator stated, “He could have easily done exactly what I asked for but he went way beyond by inquiring and providing a solution that improves our efficiency and effectiveness. This kind of thinking is what we need. Great job Brett!”
Dr. Connie Joylani, of Waverly, hospitalist, received WHC’s Quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values Award. On a busy day in the ED, Dr. Joylani stepped in and provided excellent care to the patients. Her nominator commented, “Thank you Dr. Joylani for responding so positively and really helping us in a time of need.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.