Five members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named May/June Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Marsha Hinderaker of Waverly, business office, was recognized for the value of Innovation. Marsha has taken on a new job in a new department leading to learning a whole new process and new computer systems. Her nominator stated, “While she’s been in her new position, she has been able to find many process improvements and continues to work on streamlining her jobs. She wears many hats in her position, and works with all types of people, all of whom she treats with kindness and respect. ”
Lynne Boevers of Tripoli, laboratory, was recognized for the value of Integrity. Lynne has been a part of the inpatient antimicrobial stewardship program since it started and has been a great educational asset in multiple areas. Her nominator commented, “You can see her dedication to WHC every day and that she loves what she does. Thank you Lynne for helping me improve the microbiology side of the antibiotic stewardship program here over the years.”
Kali Klinghammer of Clarksville, medical-surgical, was recognized for the value of Compassion. She was nominated for her ability to stay organized, on task, all while providing good communication with all members of the health care team. Her nominator wrote, “The knowledge and compassion Kali has for her patients makes everyone’s job easier. I know she is able to answer all of my questions regarding her patients when necessary. I enjoy working with Kali and I am glad that she is part of the health care team here at WHC.”
Melinda Pitt of Waverly, volunteer services, was recognized for the value of Enthusiasm. Nominated for her ability to make people smile, even under the masks, has made a big difference in the morale during this stressful time. Her nominator stated, “Melinda is the perfect person to boost morale at WHC. She’s a natural for lifting your spirit and always supports a positive attitude.”
Shirley Kammeyer of Fredericksburg, medical-surgical, was recognized for the value of Excellence. She goes the extra mile with her patients. His nominator stated, “Shirley will always go above and beyond for her patients. It’s her every day nursing practice and she deserves to be recognized!”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.