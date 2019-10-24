Five members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named September/October Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Krista Behrends, of Janesville, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, was recognized for the value of Compassion. Krista has gone above and beyond to help one of our pulmonary rehab patients. She has helped him schedule appointments with his numerous doctors, home care companies and the social worker. She listens to his concerns about his disease and is always willing to help him get answers to his questions.
Michelle Osterhaus, of Waterloo, Walk-In Clinic, was recognized for the value of Excellence. Michelle has been an asset to our clinic from her first day. She takes extra time needed with each patient as though they were the only patient in the clinic.
Colleen Losey, of Waverly, pharmacist, was recognized for the value of Integrity. Her nominator wrote, “Integrity is honesty, having strong moral principles and sincerity. This describes Colleen as she advocates for patients.” Colleen was concerned that the patient would be billed over $400 out of pocket for a medicine. She was able to work with the staff at Center Pharmacy to check cost and insurance coverage which resulted in the medication to be filled with a zero dollar co-pay.
Kristin Hicok, of Plainfield, Women’s Clinic, was recognized for the value of Leadership. Kristin led a project in the clinic to make improvement to their lab. She communicated of the changes. Her nominator wrote, “Kristin is always available to me with any questions or help that I may need.”
Dr. Barb Weno, of Cedar Falls, Women’s Clinic, received WHC’s Quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values Award. “Dr. Weno has been with Waverly Health Center for almost one year and it has been a pleasure to work with her”, one of her nominators stated. “She shows compassion with her patients and also with her co-workers. She always takes time to listen to patient’s concerns and follows up with patients.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.