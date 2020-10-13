Seven members of the Waverly Health Center (WHC) team have been named September/October Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Alicia Jahnke, of Waverly, pharmacy, was recognized for the value of Innovation. Since assuming her role as pharmacy manager, Alicia has been busy updating policies and formulating new medication administration protocols with help from her team. Her nominator stated, “I think Alicia deserves recognition for innovation because she has been open to looking at pharmacy policy and practice in new ways on an institutional level and in day-to-day operations.”
Billie Claude, of Cedar Falls, surgery, was recognized for the value of Integrity. Her nominator commented, “Although Billie works behind the scenes of surgery, she is an integral part of our department and her accountability has shown how dedicated she is to her position.”
Lexis Kuhlmann, of Charles City, women’s clinic, was recognized for the value of Compassion. She was nominated for her ability to provide compassionate advice and reassurance to patients. Her nominator wrote, “We are thankful to have Lexis at WHC and her dedication to compassion to patients.”
Molly Herrick, of Nashua, surgery, was recognized for the value of Enthusiasm. Molly is an excellent resource in the surgery department. She always has a smile on her face and is willing to help with whatever is needed. Her nominator stated, “Not only does Molly assist in making the surgery department run smoothly, she creates a comfortable and fun environment. She is always there to lend a helping hand and troubleshoot a variety of problems. Every day is definitely better with Molly in it!”
Kim Smith, of Parkersburg, business office, was recognized for the value of Excellence. Kim provides excellent service to all she works with. Her nominator stated, “She is always very responsive to my requests for her assistance and very timely in her follow through.”
Kayla Vance, of Clarksville, materials management, was recognized for the value of Leadership. New to her position, Kayla has shown her leadership during this time of COVID-19. Her nominator wrote, “Welcome Kayla and thank you for the great job you are doing.”
Carrie Evans, ARNP, of Osage, Walk-In Clinic, received WHC’s Quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values Award. Carrie brought knowledge from her past experiences in ER, urgent care, ambulance work, and her work on emergency preparedness to the Walk-In Clinic. Her nominators commented, “She is keeping other staff updated on current processes and is providing constant vision and guidance associated with COVID-19. We are thankful for Carrie and her leadership. She is a great spokesperson for our clinic and is always willing to lend a hand when we need it.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.