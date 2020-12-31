Four members of the Waverly Health Center team have been named November/December Spotlight on Values award winners. Nominated by co-workers, patients and members of the community, these individuals are examples of WHC’s values in action.
Shirley Kammeyer of Fredericksburg, medical-surgical, was recognized for the value of “compassion.” Shirley’s actions were acknowledged in a letter from a family who had a loved one on hospice during their time at WHC. Her nominator stated, “I was with Shirley when she wrote this kind note and her compassion and thoughtfulness stood out to me, and it clearly stood out to this family! It left a positive lasting impression on one of the most difficult days in their lives.”
Amy Homeister of Allison, environmental services, was recognized for the value of “excellence.” Her nominator commented, “Amy deserves this award for excellence in her job and for her enthusiasm! Amy comes to work each day with a smile on her face. She is the first to lend a helping hand when the need arises. Amy ensures the medical-surgical unit is clean and organized, making our area welcoming to our patients and their families.”
Christie Poppe of Plainfield, health and safety, was recognized for the value of “innovation.” Her nominator wrote, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, Christie has helped our facility cope with the challenges that have arisen. Christie has been an important team member as decisions were made during COVID. She has consistently used the regulations to create processes that not only protect staff and patients but also are realistic in these challenging times. Christie has been an asset to all areas of the hospital and is a pleasure to work with.”
Teresa Isaacson, ARNP of Denver, Christophel Clinic, received WHC’s quarterly Provider Spotlight on Values award. Her nominator wrote, “I was a new patient for Teresa and was so impressed with her compassion. She and her nurse Janelle work so well together – I felt that they were both there for me and I was not just an “appointment.” I was at the clinic for a routine physical, but also wanted to address a few specific issues and concerns. Teresa took time to listen to each concern and offered options on how to deal with them.”
WHC has adopted six values which include compassion, enthusiasm, excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. The Spotlight on Values program recognizes WHC employees, volunteers and physicians for demonstrating these values. Patients, visitors and employees are encouraged to submit nominations for the WHC Spotlight on Values honors. Nominations can be submitted online at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/ThankYou, or at any Spotlight on Values ballot boxes placed throughout the health center.