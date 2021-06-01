Waverly Health Center will offer two separate Heartsaver® Courses on Wednesday, June 9, in Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
Part 1: Heartsaver® CPR & AED – 5 to 9 p.m.
A classroom, video-based and instructor-led course. Includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant. Fee is $60.
Part 2: Heartsaver® First Aid – 9 to 10 p.m.
A classroom, video-based, instructor-led course that teaches critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency until emergency medical services arrive. Participants will learn how to treat bleeding, sprains, broken bones, shock and other first-aid emergencies. Must be paired with Heartsaver CPR and AED Course above. Additional fee is $25.
Participants will receive a two-year completion card from the American Heart Association upon successful completion of the course(s).
These courses do not fulfill the requirement for healthcare professionals.
Pre-registration and payment is required at 319-352-4939. Space is limited. You may download the registration form at waverlyhealthcenter.org/classes.