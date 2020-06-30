Waverly Health Center will host the following support groups the week of July 5 through 11:
Tuesday, July 7: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group
This event will be held from via conference call. To participate, call (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704 when prompted. Call (319) 483-4118 if questions.
Saturday, July 11: 10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group
Open discussion and sharing. This event will take place in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Masks are required and everyone will be screened upon entry to the building. If you plan to attend in person, please call (319) 483-1360 to register.
This event is also offered via Google Meet:
• To join: meet.google.com/hac-xwzt-kwg
• By audio only: 1-260-233-2081, code 203 821 409 #