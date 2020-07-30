Waverly Health Center will host the following support groups the week of August 2 through 8:
Tuesday, August 4:
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group
This event will be offered via conference call. To participate:
· Call (312) 874-7636
· Enter conference ID 88704 when prompted
Call (319) 483-4118 with questions.
Saturday, August 8:
10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group
Emily Augustine, Pharm D, BCPS, Center Pharmacy, will discuss “Medications and Parkinson’s Disease.”
This event will be offered via Google Meet:
• To join: meet.google.com/hac-xwzt-kwg
• By audio only: 1-260-233-2081, code 203 821 409 #
Call (319) 352-4961 with questions.