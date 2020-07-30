Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Health Center will host the following support groups the week of August 2 through 8:

Tuesday, August 4:

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group

This event will be offered via conference call. To participate:

· Call (312) 874-7636

· Enter conference ID 88704 when prompted

Call (319) 483-4118 with questions.

Saturday, August 8:

10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group

Emily Augustine, Pharm D, BCPS, Center Pharmacy, will discuss “Medications and Parkinson’s Disease.”

This event will be offered via Google Meet:

• To join: meet.google.com/hac-xwzt-kwg

• By audio only: 1-260-233-2081, code 203 821 409 #

Call (319) 352-4961 with questions.