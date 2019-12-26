Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host a monthly Breastfeeding Support Group on Thursday, Jan. 2.
The event will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Carstensen-Gruben Room on the WHC campus. The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms. Attendees will walk away with new ideas and techniques to improve their own breastfeeding success at home.
This event is free and open to the public. Please park in the Orange Lot and enter through the Orange Entrance.