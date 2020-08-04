Waverly Health Center will host the following presentations the week of Aug. 16 through 22:
Tuesday, Aug. 18:
6 to 7 p.m. – “Diabetes Prevention”
Mindy Ellsworth, RDN, LD, CDCES, Diabetes Program Coordinator, will discuss how modest lifestyle changes related to nutrition and weight loss can help reduce the risk of diabetes.
Thursday, Aug. 20:
6 to 7:30 p.m. – “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?”
Dr. J. Matthew Glascock, WHC General Surgery Clinic, will present. Plan to attend if your weight has:
· caused health problems.
· caused emotional pain.
· prevented you from taking part in social and physical activities.
Please register for this event at (319) 352-8033.
These events are free and open to all. Events will either be held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden or via Google Meet. Check our Facebook page for details.
To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.