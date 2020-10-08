Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer their monthly Speakers Series from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Ron Ragsdale, DPT – Taylor Therapy Services, will present “Dry Needling for Pain Relief.” Dry needling is a treatment that uses a thin needle to relieve pain and improve movement. It can help with arthritis, joint pain, sciatica, sports injuries, tendonitis, trauma and more.
This event is free and open to all. Social distancing will take place, and masks are required. Temperature screens will take place upon entry to building.
Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
To learn more, call 319-483-1360.