Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host “Grief and the Holidays” on Thursday, Nov. 21. The event will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Presenter Stacia Danielson, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, WHC behavioral health, will provide tips to help you navigate the holiday season, while keeping the memory of loved ones alive.
The event is free and open to the public. Please park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, just south of the pharmacy drive-up.
Registration is requested at (319) 483-1360.