Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host “Grief and the Holidays” on Thursday, Nov. 5. The event will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Presenter Stacia Danielson, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, WHC behavioral health, will provide tips to help you navigate the holiday season, while keeping the memory of loved ones alive.
This event is free and open to all. Social distancing will take place and masks are required. Temperature screens taken upon entry to building.
Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
Registration is requested at 319-483-1360.