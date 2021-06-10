Waverly Health Center will offer their monthly Speakers Series on Tuesday, June 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden and via Google Meet.
Dr. Renu Bansal, Shell Rock Clinic, will present “Osteoporosis: Prevention, Diagnosis and the Latest Treatments.” Learn about risk factors, screenings and the latest treatment options including diet, supplements, medications and injectables.
To participate:
• By Google Meet: Meet.google.com/gey-cfiv-rvh
• By phone: 1 617-675-4444 PIN: 298 350 886 8420#
Social distancing will take place, masks are required and attendees will be screened.
Event is free and open to the public. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.