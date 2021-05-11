Waverly Health Center will offer its monthly Speakers Series from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, in Tendrils Rooftop Garden or via Google Meet.
Brooke Toohey, DPT-CLT, Taylor Physical Therapy, will present “Move Your Body: Living with Osteoporosis.” Learn why the right exercise is important for bone health.
To participate:
• By Google Meet: meet.google.com/nfn-uxkb-zmt
• By phone: 1 617-675-4444 PIN: 822 442 851 3831#
Social distancing will take place, masks are required and attendees will be screened.
Event is free and open to the public. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
To learn more, call 319-483-1360.