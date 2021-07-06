Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host a monthly Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 10, in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Discussion will include “Dealing with Cognitive Issues in Parkinson’s Disease.” Plan to attend if you or someone close to you is affected by this condition.
This event will also be offered via Google Meet or by phone. You can participate by:
• Google Meet: meet.google.com/yve-odkq-wjz
• Phone: 1 405-498-2780 PIN: 304 452 781 #
This event is free and open to all. Social distancing will take place, masks are required and attendees will be screened.
Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call 319-352-4961.