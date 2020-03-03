Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the monthly Parkinson’s Disease support group from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Plan to attend if you or someone close to you is affected by this condition.
“Swallowing Issues” will be presented by Mary Ochoa, MS, CCC-SLP – WHC speech therapy.
This event is free and open to the public. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.