Waverly Health Center will host the monthly Parkinson’s Disease support group from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Plan to attend if you or someone close to you is affected by this condition.
“Manual Physical Therapy Techniques” will be presented by Jodi Reyerson, DPT, Taylor Physical Therapy.
This event is free and open to the public. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.