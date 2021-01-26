Waverly Health Center will host the following support groups Tuesday, Feb. 2:
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group
This event will be offered via conference call. To participate:
• Call 312-874-7636
• Enter conference ID 88704 when prompted
Call 319-483-4118 with questions.
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Finding Support for Families of Children with Special Needs
Open to anyone who is a family member or care provider for a child with special health care needs.
To join via Google Meet or conference call:
• Google Meet: meet.google.com/mjo-dbsh-sbo
• Phone: 1 541-671-5787 (PIN: 226924589)
For more information, call 319-352-5644 and ask for Kayla or Kristin.
You may also find this group on Facebook by searching “Supporting Families of Children with Special Needs.”