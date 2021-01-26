Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Waverly Health Center will host the following support groups Tuesday, Feb. 2:

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group

This event will be offered via conference call. To participate:

• Call 312-874-7636

• Enter conference ID 88704 when prompted

Call 319-483-4118 with questions.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Finding Support for Families of Children with Special Needs

Open to anyone who is a family member or care provider for a child with special health care needs.

To join via Google Meet or conference call:

• Google Meet: meet.google.com/mjo-dbsh-sbo

• Phone: 1 541-671-5787 (PIN: 226924589)

For more information, call 319-352-5644 and ask for Kayla or Kristin.

You may also find this group on Facebook by searching “Supporting Families of Children with Special Needs.”

Trending Food Videos