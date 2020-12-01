Waverly Health Center (WHC) will hold the following support groups the week of Dec. 6-12:
Monday, Dec. 7:
6 to 7 p.m. – “Healthy You” Surgical Weight Loss Support Group
Sheena Frey, ACE – WHC community health specialist, will present “Creating Behavior Change.” Learn how to define goals and cultivate a positive mindset that fuels long-lasting behavioral change. Define your readiness to change and explore your future vision of health and wellness. Identify strengths by planning for challenges that may be encountered, as you embark on the journey toward wellness.
This group is intended for those who have undergone a surgical weight loss procedure, as well as those who are considering surgery. It offers the perfect setting to share experiences, receive encouragement and get the education needed to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
• Join via Google Meet: meet.google.com/qjh-aizs-gvq
• Join via phone call: 1-413-357-1487 (PIN: 747 810 000)
Saturday, Dec. 12:
10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group
Join us for a “virtual Christmas party” with games, conversation and planning for next year. Please dress “festively!”
• Join via Google Meet: Meet.google.com/hac-xwzt-kwg
• Join via phone call: 1-260-233-2081 (PIN: 203 821 409)
Call 319-352-4961 with questions.