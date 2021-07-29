Waverly Health Center will host the following support groups on Tuesday, Aug. 3:
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group
This event will be offered via conference call. To participate:
• Call (312) 874-7636
• Enter conference ID 88704 when prompted
For more information, call (319) 483-4118.
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Finding Support for Families of Children with Special NeedsOpen discussion. Open to anyone who is a family member or care provider for a child with special health care needs. To participate:
• By Google Meet: meet.google.com/mjo-bdsh-sbo
• By phone: 1 541-671-5787 (PIN: 226924589)
For more information, call (319) 352-5644.
You may also find this group on Facebook by searching “Supporting Families of Children with Special Needs.”