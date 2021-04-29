Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Health Center will host the following support groups the week of May 2 through 8:

Tuesday, May 4:

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver Support Group

This event will be offered via conference call. To participate:

● Call 312-874-7636

● Enter conference ID 88704 when prompted

Call 319-483-4118 with questions.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Finding Support for Families of Children with Special Needs

Shelby Walsten, DPT, Taylor Physical Therapy, will discuss women’s health and postpartum care. Open to anyone who is a family member or care provider for a child with special health care needs. To participate:

● By Google Meet: meet.google.com/ctp-qjof-ewa

● By phone: 1 617-675-4444 PIN: ‪803 144 181 9795#

For more information, call 319-352-5644.

You also may find this group on Facebook by searching “Supporting Families of Children with Special Needs.”

Saturday, May 8:

10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group

Guest presenter, Sheila Woodward, attorney, will discuss “Considerations for Estate Planning.” This event will be offered via Google Meet. To participate:

● By Google Meet: meet.google.com/yve-odkq-wjz

● By phone: 1 405-498-2780 PIN: 304 452 781 #

Call 319-352-4961 with questions.

