Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the monthly “Healthy You” Weight Loss Support Group, on from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
This group is intended for those who have undergone a surgical weight loss procedure, as well as those who are considering surgery. It offers the perfect setting to share experiences, receive encouragement and get the education needed to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
The meeting will consist of open discussion. Social distancing will take place, masks are required and attendees will be screened upon entry to the building.
Event is free and open to the public. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call 319-483-1360.