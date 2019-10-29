Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the following support groups the week of Nov. 3 through 9:

Monday, Nov. 4: 6 to 7 p.m. – Healthy You Weight Loss Support Group. Dr. J. Matthew Glascock, WHC General Surgery Clinic, will host a “Question and Answer” session. Location: Tendrils Rooftop Garden (Red Lot/Entrance)

Tuesday, Nov. 5:

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group A presenter from Iowa State University Extension will discuss “The Finances of Caregiving.” Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed. Location: Carstensen-Gruben Room (Orange Lot/Entrance)

Saturday, Nov. 9:

10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support GroupJenn Wolff, OTR/L, Taylor Physical and Occupational Therapy will present “Mindfulness.” Please plan to attend if you or someone close to you is affected by Parkinson’s disease. Location: Tendrils Rooftop Garden.

Tags