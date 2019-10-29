Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the following support groups the week of Nov. 3 through 9:
Monday, Nov. 4: 6 to 7 p.m. – Healthy You Weight Loss Support Group. Dr. J. Matthew Glascock, WHC General Surgery Clinic, will host a “Question and Answer” session. Location: Tendrils Rooftop Garden (Red Lot/Entrance)
Tuesday, Nov. 5:
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group A presenter from Iowa State University Extension will discuss “The Finances of Caregiving.” Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed. Location: Carstensen-Gruben Room (Orange Lot/Entrance)
Saturday, Nov. 9:
10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support GroupJenn Wolff, OTR/L, Taylor Physical and Occupational Therapy will present “Mindfulness.” Please plan to attend if you or someone close to you is affected by Parkinson’s disease. Location: Tendrils Rooftop Garden.