Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the following support groups the week of March 1 through 7:
Monday, March 2:
6 to 7 p.m. – Healthy You Surgical Weight Loss Support Group
Lisa Coleman, RDN/LD, WHC nutrition therapy, will discuss “Eat Right, Bite by Bite,” the theme for National Nutrition Month® 2020.
This group is intended for those who have undergone a surgical weight loss procedure, as well as those who are considering surgery. It offers the perfect setting to share experiences, receive encouragement and get the education needed to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Location: Tendrils Rooftop Garden (Red Lot/Tendrils Event Entrance)
Tuesday, March 3:
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group Jessica Fairbanks, manager/owner of Home Care Assistance of the Cedar Valley, will present “Dementia Live.” Those who attend this innovative program will:
· experience life with dementia, first-hand.
· attain a deeper understanding and greater empathy for persons with cognitive impairment.
· learn new tools and techniques to improve communications, care processes and tips to make dementia-friendly changes to their home.
Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed.
Location: Carstensen-Gruben Room (Orange Lot/Entrance)
Thursday, March 5:
1 to 2 p.m. – Breastfeeding Support Group
The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child, and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms. Attendees will walk away with new ideas and techniques to improve their own breastfeeding success at home.
Location: Carstensen-Gruben Room (Orange Lot/Entrance)