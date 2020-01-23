Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the following support groups the week of Feb. 2 through 8:
Monday, Feb. 3:
6 to 7 p.m. – Healthy You Surgical Weight Loss Support Group
Group discussion. This group is intended for those who have undergone a surgical weight loss procedure, as well as those who are considering surgery. It offers the perfect setting to share experiences, receive encouragement and get the education needed to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Location: Tendrils Rooftop Garden (Red Lot/Entrance)
Tuesday, Feb. 4:
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group
Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed.
Location: Carstensen-Gruben Room (Orange Lot/Entrance)
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – Finding Support for Families of Children with Special Needs
Jenn Wolff, OTR/L, Leadership Program Coordinator for Backbones, Inc. will present “Mindfulness and Mindfulness Strategies.”
Location: Tendrils Rooftop Garden
Thursday, Feb. 6:
1 to 2 p.m. – Breastfeeding Support Group
The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms. Attendees will walk away with new ideas and techniques to improve their own breastfeeding success at home.
Location: Carstensen-Gruben Room (Orange Lot/Entrance)
Saturday, Feb. 8:
10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group
Tai Chi and group discussion. Please plan to attend if you or someone close to you is affected by Parkinson’s disease.
Location: Tendrils Rooftop Garden