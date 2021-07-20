Waverly Health Center will offer a Basic Life Support Course for Health Care Providers from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, in Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
This is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course. It includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant. This course meets the requirements for initial BLS and renewal BLS for Health Care Providers
Participants will receive a two-year completion card from the American Heart Association upon successful completion of the course.
Pre-registration and payment are required at 319-352-4939. Space is limited. You may download the registration form at waverlyhealthcenter.org/classes.