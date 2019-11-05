Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer a Heartsaver® CPR, AED and First Aid Training from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Heartsaver CPR & AED is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant.
Heartsaver First Aid is a classroom, video-based, instructor-led course that teaches students critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency in the first few minutes until emergency medical services (EMS) arrives. Students learn skills such as how to treat bleeding, sprains, broken bones, shock and other first-aid emergencies.
Participants will receive a 2-year completion card upon successful completion of the class.
Fee is $85. Pre-registration and payment is required at (319) 352-4939. You may download the registration form at www.waverlyhealthcenter.org/home/classes.
The class will be held in the Clinical Learning Lab at WHC. Please park in the green lot and enter through the green entrance.