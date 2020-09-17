Waverly Health Center will offer a Heartsaver CPR and AED Training from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Heartsaver CPR and AED is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant.
This course does not fulfill the requirement for healthcare professionals.
Participants will receive a two-year completion card from the American Heart Association upon successful completion of the class.
Fee is $60. Pre-registration and payment is required at 319-352-4939. You may download the registration form at waverlyhealthcenter.org/home/classes.