Waverly Health Center will host the annual women’s ”Heart to Heart” event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, via Google Meet or conference call.
Presenters and topics:
♥ Dr. Himanshu Tandon, Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, PC
“Women’s Heart Health and How COVID May Affect the Heart”
♥ Shelby Walsten, PT, DPT, ATC, Taylor Physical Therapy
“What is Your Core and Why Should You Care?”
♥ Kris Meyer, PhD, LMHC, Buena Vista University
“Did Someone Push the Reset Button?”
Event is FREE! Registration required at 319-483-1360 or online at http://bit.ly/3s0vYyz.