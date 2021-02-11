Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Health Center will host the annual women’s ”Heart to Heart” event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, via Google Meet or conference call.

Presenters and topics:

♥ Dr. Himanshu Tandon, Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, PC

“Women’s Heart Health and How COVID May Affect the Heart”

♥ Shelby Walsten, PT, DPT, ATC, Taylor Physical Therapy

“What is Your Core and Why Should You Care?”

♥ Kris Meyer, PhD, LMHC, Buena Vista University

“Did Someone Push the Reset Button?”

Event is FREE! Registration required at 319-483-1360 or online at http://bit.ly/3s0vYyz.

