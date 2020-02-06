Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host their annual Women’s ‘Heart to Heart’ event on Saturday, February 22. The event will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.

Topics and presenters include:

• “The Effect of a Whole Foods, Plant-Based Diet on Heart Disease” – Dr. Barbara Weno, FACOG, WHC Women’s Clinic

• “Yoga and Meditation: Tools to Support a Healthy Heart” – Alisha Kapparos, The W, personal trainer and group fitness instructor

• “Reflexology for Stress Relief” – Rev. Jamie Lynn Thompson, spiritual ambassador

This presentation is free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required at (319) 352-4942.

Participants should park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.