Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host their annual Women’s ‘Heart to Heart’ event on Saturday, February 22. The event will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Topics and presenters include:
• “The Effect of a Whole Foods, Plant-Based Diet on Heart Disease” – Dr. Barbara Weno, FACOG, WHC Women’s Clinic
• “Yoga and Meditation: Tools to Support a Healthy Heart” – Alisha Kapparos, The W, personal trainer and group fitness instructor
• “Reflexology for Stress Relief” – Rev. Jamie Lynn Thompson, spiritual ambassador
This presentation is free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required at (319) 352-4942.
Participants should park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.