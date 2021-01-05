Say hello to baby Sorren, Waverly Health Centers’ first baby of 2021.
Sorren was born at 8:58 a.m. Monday to parents Mitch and Abby Johnson of Nashua. The little bundle of joy weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Dr. Jennifer Schuchmann delivered the baby.
“We have had zero complaints throughout this whole process. Dr. Schuchmann walked us through everything and made our experience very easy! The nurses have been amazing and very accommodating! Even though our family isn't able to meet Sorren due to COVID restrictions, we have embraced the alone time with him,” Abby stated.
Sorren joins his big brother, Sawyer, who is 5.
In celebration of having Waverly Health Center’s first baby of the year, Mitch and Abby received a special “First Baby Basket” – stuffed with receiving blankets, toys, goodies and gifts for the new parents and baby – from the hospital, Center Pharmacy and WHC Auxiliary.