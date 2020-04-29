Due to the disruptions of the novel coronavirus on businesses in the Waverly area, the organizers of the town’s annual celebration have decided to call off the event for 2020.
Waverly Heritage Days have been postponed to July 15-18, 2021, as announced initially during the council member comments at the end of Monday’s Waverly City Council meeting. At-Large City Councilwoman Ann Rathe read a statement from co-chairwoman Jess Hamilton, which was then posted on the organization’s Facebook page Tuesday morning.
“Waverly Heritage Days relies on sponsorship from our local businesses, as well as can donations from the community at … Kwik Star and Fareway, to ensure that our event remains mostly free of charge to those participating,” the statement read. “We also rely on volunteers to pull this event off for everyone to enjoy.
“With our downtown area, community families and other organizations being impacted by COVID-19, we have decided to postpone Waverly Heritage Days until 2021. We feel that we can’t ask any more of people at this time.”
The 2020 edition was scheduled to take place July 16-19, mostly in the fairgrounds area of Memorial Park with the theme of “A Town with Class.” Among the entertainment scheduled for this year’s festival were the Pork Tornadoes, StraitRun, Stackhouse, Brad Morgan and Too Beaucoup.
Rathe, who serves as the council liaison for the Waverly Heritage Days committee, said the group had met a few times within the last month to figure out if staging the event was possible considering how the virus had spread. Several other community events have been impacted, including the recent cancellations of My Waterloo Days and the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival, while Readlyn Grump Days were moved to later in the summer.
“They have to be one of the hardest working bunches of people around,” Rathe told the council during their meeting over Zoom. “They take this seriously, but given the economics and concerns over public health, even if we can get the activities going, social distancing will be difficult.”
Rathe added that the bands scheduled to take the Heritage Days stage have been gracious with the committee, and all are willing to come back in 2021.
In the statement, Hamilton said the committee encouraged the public to support Waverly’s businesses that have been integral in the festival’s success.
“This was a very difficult decision that was not taken lightly, based on current information available that has been provided by the state and (federal governments) with the intent to keep everyone safe and healthy,” Hamilton wrote. “We, the Waverly Heritage Days committee, intend to make next year’s event a grand celebration. Stay tuned for events that we may hold this fall as fundraisers.”