Waverly Historic Lofts, a newly renovated apartment community in downtown Waverly, is now accepting rental applications.
Located at 201 First Street SE, Waverly Historic will feature a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes and is expected to open in late December.
The property, once known as the Lutheran Mutual building, has transformed from vacant office space to a vibrant housing development with community amenities such as elevator service, a community lounge, bicycle racks, storage units and video surveillance. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing resource to the Waverly East Bremer Commercial Historic District and is within walking distance to dining and entertainment venues on East Bremer Avenue.
Each home at Waverly Historic Lofts comes complete with a fully equipped kitchen, a full-sized washer and dryer, wood-style flooring and charming mix of exposed historic details with modern finishes; water, sewer and trash are included in the rent. Handicap accessible apartments will also be available.
Interested prospects can apply online by visiting www.WaverlyHistoricLofts.com or calling (319) 859-7159 (TTY: 711). Waverly Historic Lofts is an Equal Housing Opportunity community.