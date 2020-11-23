Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Hy-Vee

Waverly Hy-Vee store donated 50 Thanksgiving meals this week to families in need this holiday season.

Hy-Vee worked with local non-profit partners to distribute the meal kits to families who could use a little help this year. Those non-profits include: United Way and Crosspoint Church.

The donated meal kits include a turkey, stuffing mix, corn, green beans, rolls and a pie. Each meal kit can feed a small family.

The effects of COVID-19 continue to negatively impact our communities, and this is one way Hy-Vee is able to give back. We are thankful for the opportunity to make a difference through these donations.

All Hy-Vee stores across our eight-states donated up to 100 meal kits to a local non-profit partner in their community. In total, Hy-Vee donated enough Thanksgiving meals to feed 80,000 people through its eight-state region this holiday.

