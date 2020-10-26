Mayor Adam Hoffman is excited about the Miracle Field going in at Cedar River Park, which will be inclusive to people with a range of physical abilities, he said Saturday. That was the date the Kiwanis Club of Greater Waverly made the first payment on a five-year, $30,000 pledge toward the project, after a challenge from a member.
The local chapter is hoping it will be the Kiwanis Miracle Field. They have $128,000 — $30,000 from the club and the rest in individual pledges — toward their $150,000 naming rights goal.
“The club itself is pledging $30,000 over five years,” said Kiwanis Division 8 Lt. Gov. Brian MacLearn of the Waverly chapter. “But the overall goal is to get to the $150,000 level, which is what we need to name the miracle field, and our individual members are making up the difference, and those are also pledges over five years.”
A baseball bat is given to anybody pledging over $25,000 individually, and a bat pictured in the donation photo was later given to a local Kiwanian who had earlier challenged the club to match his $25,000 gift.
“We have a member who has challenged us, who made a personal donation and was also willing to match what we raised, and our club stepped up and met his goals and so he’s all fully invested,” MacLearn said.
“[Paul Mardorf’s] donation was a challenge to the Kiwanis Club [of Greater Waverly], who stepped up and met that challenge,” Kiwanian Dave Litterer said.
Hoffman recalled the excitement of seeing a similar field funded in part by the Urbandale Kiwanis chapter while attending a baseball tournament on a field adjacent to it with his son last weekend.
“It just kind of sent chills up my spine that that’s coming to Waverly, and that’s what our community is about is inclusiveness, being an all-inclusive complex for everybody to participate in and enjoy,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said the field would be a great asset to the city.
“It’s a great asset to our city to have because we do have people with disabilities and with this being an all abilities complex in its entirety, we’re not going to single anybody out based on their ... limited ability to play,” Hoffman said.
“So I just want to thank the Kiwanis for stepping up in this first donation towards their naming rights to the miracle field here at Cedar River Park,” Hoffman said.
MacLearn detailed the club’s fundraising efforts running the concession stand and more to fund this project and others, noting it dovetails with the Kiwanis motto, “serving the children.”
“Our club has run the concession stand for 40 years, plus we sell Christmas trees during the wintertime and we use that money to fund part of this pledge, and plus we give scholarships out to other students, and we donate to other organizations that try to benefit children because that is the motto of Kiwanis, ‘serving the children,’” MacLearn said. “So we will continue to run the concession stand when the new ballpark is done and we will be using proceeds from that to help fund our fundraising goal, namely the miracle field.”