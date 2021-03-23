The Greater Waverly Kiwanis club just made the kids of Bremer County a little safer.
The Kiwanis clubs of Nebraska and Iowa have been working to place pediatric trauma kits into every volunteer first responder squads in the two states. These kits provide the squads, that normally have limited budgets, with equipment especially designed to be used on kids.
Every one of the 250 squads in Nebraska has received a kit. Iowa has 563 eligible squads. Thanks to the Greater Waverly Kiwanis club for funding the kits for Frederika, Janesville and Plainfield the number of squads in Iowa yet to receive a kit is now at 38.
This program was started in 2000 and has slowly worked its way through 525 squads in Iowa. The kits cost $400 per kit. A matching grant is now available from the Marion Metro Kiwanis club and the Big K Family Charitable Foundation that brings the cost down to $200.
Kiwanis has partnered with the State of Iowa’s Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services to provide these squads free continuing education credits that focus on pediatric emergencies. Together, these two give our first responder squads better tools and skills to handle the incredibly stressful situations where children are sick or injured.
More information can be found at https://k15653.site.kiwanis.org/kiwanis-pediatric-trauma-kit-program/ and you can follow the progress at https://www.facebook.com/KiwanisPTK.