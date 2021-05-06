The Waverly American Legion Auxiliary Unit 176 will once again distribute large poppies to local businesses and small poppies to members of the Waverly community the week of May 10-15.
Last year, during the pandemic, our unit chose to forgo the annual event.
The large poppies will once again be distributed to local businesses May 10-12, and the small poppies will be distributed by our auxiliary members for donations at our local Fareway and Hy-Vee stores at the end of the week.
Your generous donations assist our organization in meeting the needs of area veterans and active duty military and their families throughout the coming year.
Our chairwoman for the large poppies is Janet Hoins, and the co-chairs for the small poppies are Marlys Minnaert and Maxine Barber.