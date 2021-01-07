Waverly American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 176 is once again looking for applicants to attend Girls State, June 20-25 at Drake University in Des Moines. Applications may be obtained from the Guidance Counselor’s office at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
The American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Program provides an opportunity for superior high school women, who have reached the age of 16 by Sept. 15, 2020, and who have completed their junior year, to experience the process of state government, as well as receiving a scholarship to the college of her choice. Since 1937, more than 1 million politically savvy young women have attended Girls State. The girls also have time to enjoy entertainment and have fun.
Due to the generosity of George and Kathleen Beebe (natives of Waverly), we are able to fund perpetual scholarships to young women who are selected and participate in the 2021 Girls State. These scholarships may be used for four year colleges, junior colleges or trade schools. The first scholarship will be given prior to her freshman year at college and the second at the beginning of her sophomore year, after successfully completing her freshman year.
Applications must be completed no later than Feb. 16 and mailed to Maxine Barber, 1401 Third St. SW, Unit 109, Waverly, IA 50677.