Are you up for a challenge to win $10,000 for our community? Will you join Waverly Leisure Services in Wellmark’s annual Set the Pace Challenge? You can help us win a $10,000 award for a project that promotes a project in Waverly, like a park, playground, or trail.
All you have to do is join the fun with the Set the Pace Challenge and Grand Blue Mile, presented by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. This a virtual one-mile run/walk that can take place on your own time anytime between April 17-25.
This is a friendly competition with a big reward. The community with the highest rate of participation by population wins. There will be one winning town in Iowa!
The Set the Pace Challenge (and the Grand Blue Mile itself) is about all of us getting out, being more active, joining our neighbors and friends, and encouraging each other to kick-start a year of improved health and well-being. Additionally, we encourage you to walk or jog your mile on one of Waverly’s fantastic trails. That’s what makes the Set the Pace Challenge a win-win-win!
Participation will be tracked via the ZIP Code of each registrant against the community’s total population. The community with the highest percentage of participants (proportionally) will be awarded $10,000.
To register go to grandbluemile.com. For just $10 each, participants receive a 2021 Grand Blue Mile event shirt and race bib shipped directly to their door. To ensure you receive your packet before the launch of the virtual race, register by March 31 to allow for shipping and delivery between seven to 10 business days.
For questions on how you can get involved with this exciting challenge for our community, contact Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263.