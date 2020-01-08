City of Waverly Public Services and Leisure Services crews will begin the annual process to trim trees in the City right-of-way for clearance.
According to Code, “Trees should be trimmed so that all branches will be at least 16 feet above the surface of the street and at least 8 feet above the sidewalks.”
City Staff has found that stress to the trees is minimal during the winter due to pathogens and pests being less active. Staff has had extensive training in the appropriate method of trimming trees.
Crews will be starting in the northwest quadrant during this winter. If the homeowner wants to do their own trimming of the trees along the street, please contact Waverly Public Services at 352-6247 or Waverly Leisure Services at 352-6263 and crews will skip the address. Trees that are on private property are also covered by the same City code in terms of clearance.
The tree work and trimming will occur between Jan. 1 to March 1.
For more information contact 352-6263 or 352-6247.