Along with the rest of the country, I was saddened to read about the passing of Congressman John Lewis on Friday, July 17.
His influential work in the civil rights movement is historic, and the many videos and tributes to Mr. Lewis posted online over the weekend were moving and poignant. A list of his accomplishments would fill pages; in addition to his role as an influential civil rights leader and representative of Georgia’s 5th Congressional District for over 30 years, Mr. Lewis was the award winning author of “March,” a graphic novel trilogy written for young adults, based on his experiences in the civil rights movement.
I had the great honor of meeting Congressman Lewis at the 2017 American Library Association conference in Chicago. He was there to sign books for an audience of enthusiastic librarians, but before he sat down to do so, he was introduced to those present by Carla Hayden.
Being in Ms. Hayden’s presence was almost as big a thrill for me as being there with Congressman Lewis – as a librarian, I was in awe of Ms. Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress. Not only is Carla Hayden the first woman to hold the position of Librarian of Congress, but she is also the first African American to hold the post, and the first professional librarian to act as Librarian of Congress for nearly 50 years.
Three years later, after reading of Rep. Lewis’ death, I was incredibly touched when I reviewed the video I took that day. In her introductory remarks, Ms. Hayden told John Lewis, “You have single handedly revived graphic novels as a way to tell history and an important history. So many young people are inspired by what you have done in the graphic format.”
After listening to her kind words, Mr. Lewis humbly responded by saying, “Thank you for being you. Thank you for being a librarian for the U.S. Congress, the librarian of America. Thank you for all of your great and good work. I’m so honored to be in your presence.”
Ms. Hayden was visibly moved by this expression of gratitude, given to her by this icon of the civil rights movement.
Congressman Lewis spoke for the next 15 minutes, captivating his audience with tales from his childhood as the son of a sharecropper in rural Alabama, and his dreams of becoming a minister.
“I fell in love with raising chickens, but I wanted to be a minister, so we’d get all of the chickens together in the chicken yard, as you’re gathered here!” he said, gesturing to his audience. “My brothers and sisters and cousins would line up on the outside of the chicken yard, and I would start preaching.
“When I’d look down, some of the chickens would bow their heads, some of the chickens would shake their heads, though they never quite said, ‘Amen.’ Some of those chickens tended to listen to me much better than some of my colleagues listen to me today in the Congress. Don’t tell them I said that!”
But his childhood was far from idyllic.
“Growing up there, I saw those signs that said ‘White men/Colored Men,’ ‘White Women/Colored Women,’ ‘White Waiting/Colored Waiting,’ ‘White Boys/Colored Boys,’ ‘White Girls/Colored Girls.,’” Lewis said. “I asked, ‘Why? Why? Why?’ ‘That’s the way it is. Don’t get in the way, don’t get in trouble.’
“But Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. inspired me to get in trouble, I call it ‘good trouble,’ ‘necessary trouble.’ So in 1957-58, I read a little comic book called Martin Luther King Jr. and the Montgomery Story. It told the story of the Montgomery bus boycott – Dr. King helped to get it into this little book. In 1957 I met Rosa Parks, the next year I met Martin Luther King Jr. and I got involved in the civil rights movement.”
Mr. Lewis discussed his collaborative work with author Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell in creating “March,” and what it meant to him to share the story of the civil rights movement with young people today.
“‘March’ is the story of my involvement, from the sit-ins to Freedom Riders, the march from Selma to Montgomery, and the march on Washington,” Lewis said. “People today say nothing’s changed. I feel like saying ‘Come and walk in my shoes. I will show you change.’
“The signs that I saw, they’re gone and they will not return. The only place that we will see those signs today will be in a book, in a museum, on a video. Our country is a different country. Our country is a better country. But we have to still struggle to redeem the soul of America and to create a beloved community.”
He went on to explain that “‘March’ is saying we’re one people, that we’re one family, we all live in the same house. Not just the American house, but the world house, and that we must learn to live together as brothers and sisters, as Dr. King said. If not, we will perish together as fools.”
Congressman Lewis finished his talk with these words: “Now, I got arrested a few times in the ‘60s. Forty times. And since I’ve been in Congress, another five times. And I’m probably going to get arrested again for something. But it’s my belief that when you see something and it’s not right, not fair, not just, you should say something, you should do something, you should speak up, speak out, and find a way to get it away! March will inspire another generation of young people to stand up, speak up and speak out, and lead us to a better time, and a better place.”
After Congressman Lewis spoke, there was a long line already waiting at the book signing, and I worried that I wouldn’t get my books signed. As time passed and grew closer to the posted end of the event, word began to filter down that Mr. Lewis was planning on staying until everyone had their books signed, regardless of the time. Believe me, that doesn’t happen at all book signings!
When it was finally my turn, Congressman Lewis gestured towards me and nodded at the chair next to him. He asked me where I was from, and if I was having a good time at the conference. I remember him as being gentle and soft-spoken. I was in awe of the man sitting beside me, and of the history that he had helped to create. I wanted to say something clever and profound, but all I could manage was, “Thank you, Congressman Lewis.”
In her Twitter remarks, Carla Hayden said this about John Robert Lewis: “The nation has lost a fearless leader who fought against racism and injustice. His spirit and legacy will live on. Thank you, Rep. John Lewis. Rest in Peace.”