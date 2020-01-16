The staff at the Waverly Public Library did something a bit different to celebrate the holiday season.
Previously, the library sponsored a tree during the Festival of Trees at Wartburg College. This year, they decided to construct a Christmas tree made up of books.
According to Bethany Nelson, information services librarian, the staff used 445 books to create the tome tannenbaum and displayed it in the media center’s lobby.
“It is a little time consuming to put up, but is simple enough in principle,” Nelson told Waverly Newspapers. “You select books that are approximately the same height (or two smaller ones stacked on top of each other) and build smaller and smaller concentric rings.”
She said the most difficult part of the project was toward the top of the tree.
“You’re trying to make a very small circle out of just a few square objects,” Nelson said.
Nelson said that Emily, the teen librarian, came up with the idea to partner with the East Bremer Diner to guess how many books were used and give away a $20 gift certificate. Susanne Eick was one of several who were just one off from the correct number (she guessed 446), but she was the first to enter her guess and was declared the winner.
“We had such an amazing response,” Nelson said “Three hundred eleven people commented, which was really fun to see.”