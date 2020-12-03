The Waverly Public Library and Waverly Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to offer a holiday-themed drive in movie.
On Friday, Dec. 4, grab the family, hop in your vehicle, and come to the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School to watch “The Grinch” (2018) under the stars. Bring your favorite snacks and coziest blankets.
The movie will start at 6:30 p.m., and the parking lot will open one hour prior. Restrooms will be available for emergencies only. Attendees will be expected to stay in their car except to use the restroom, and masks will be required any time you exit your vehicle.
We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Hubbard Financial Group for sponsoring this fun event.