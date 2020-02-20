Have you ever wondered what it would take to write a non-fiction book? Do you have a great idea for a book but don’t know where to start?
Join us at the Waverly Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2 for local author Linda Betsinger McCann’s presentation on how to write and research for a non-fiction book.
Linda has written 45 books, 12 of which have been published by Tandem Publishing of Des Moines. All are non-fiction Iowa history books, detailing little-known history of the Cedar Valley.
Linda wrote a biography of her grandmother when her oldest granddaughter was born in 1997, and was surprised at what she didn’t know about her grandmother, who lived her entire life in Bremer County.
Linda has written 14 books on Shell Rock’s history and is one of the founding members of the Shell Rock Historical Society. She has written 15 books on genealogy.
Linda enjoys sharing this history with her grandchildren and yours. She is now researching “Rosie the Riveters” from Iowa, and that book may be out in the fall of 2020.