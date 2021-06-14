Take a look at the rest of this week’s summer programs with the Waverly Public Library!
Tuesday, June 15:
Children – 10 a.m. Sensory Time
Children – 11:30 a.m. Read & Feed
Children – 12:30 p.m. STEAM (for grades 1-4)
Teens – 1 p.m. Gnome Painting (registration required)
Adults – 6:30 p.m. Historical Walking Tour (meet in the public parking lot behind the Cobblestone Inn)
Teens – 7 p.m. Puzzle Competition
Wednesday, June 16:
Children – 10 a.m. Lap Storytime
Teens – 10 a.m. Harry Potter Read-Along
Teens – 1 p.m. Cupcake Wars
Children – 2 p.m. Group Play – Parachute
Thursday, June 17:
Children – 10 a.m. Music Storytime
Children – 11:30 a.m. Read & Feed
Teens – 7 p.m. Nerf Night