Read & Feed

The Waverly Public Library has two Read & Feed events each week. Bring a picnic lunch and a blanket and enjoy a story.

 Courtesy photo

Take a look at the rest of this week’s summer programs with the Waverly Public Library!

Tuesday, June 15:

Children – 10 a.m. Sensory Time

Children – 11:30 a.m. Read & Feed

Children – 12:30 p.m. STEAM (for grades 1-4)

Teens – 1 p.m. Gnome Painting (registration required)

Adults – 6:30 p.m. Historical Walking Tour (meet in the public parking lot behind the Cobblestone Inn)

Teens – 7 p.m. Puzzle Competition

Wednesday, June 16:

Children – 10 a.m. Lap Storytime

Teens – 10 a.m. Harry Potter Read-Along

Teens – 1 p.m. Cupcake Wars

Children – 2 p.m. Group Play – Parachute

Thursday, June 17:

Children – 10 a.m. Music Storytime

Children – 11:30 a.m. Read & Feed

Teens – 7 p.m. Nerf Night