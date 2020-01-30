The Waverly Public Library is putting on an Interactive Movie Night that will be a fun and unique way to watch a classic film, “The Princess Bride.”
At 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, join us at the library, where you will receive a bag of fun props and a set of simple instructions. When certain things happen on-screen, you will get to participate off-screen with fun actions, such as “When Buttercup rolls down the hill after Westley, pop your bubble wrap.”
Free dinner and childcare will be provided. Registration is required. If you have any questions on the event, the title of the movie we’ll be showing, or to sign up, give us a call at 319-352-1223.